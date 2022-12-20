Contact Us
SINKHOLE SUIT: Baltimore Homeowner Suing City, Report Says

Mac Bullock
The Baltimore City homeowners displaced by a sinkhole in July are suing the city, after municipal leaders denied them assistance in repairing their properties.
A Baltimore homeowner whose property was destroyed by a sinkhole over the summer is now suing the city for restitution, according to a report by WMAR

Nine families on the 700 block of North Avenue were displaced after a massive sinkhole opened suddenly on July 5, as Daily Voice has reported

Some of those residents have opted to file suit against the city when municipal officials denied their claims for public assistance. Now, in an interview with WMAR, an attorney for the homeowners is speaking out. 

"What had happened was the critical failure of 115-year-old storm drain tunnel that was beneath the sink hole," lawyer Thiru Vignaraja told the outlet

According to Vignaraja, the city says residents did not give them adequate notice about the storm drain tunnel and its need for repairs. The attorney argues maintaining public works is, in fact, a responsibility of the Public Works Department and not the city's homeowners. 

"Nobody expects the floor beneath your home to collapse and for your housing to be turned into a pile of rocks. They're entitled to be made whole," he told WMAR. They're entitled to be put back in the place they were in before this catastrophe happened,"

Click here for the full report from WMAR. 

