News

Baltimore Homes Demolished Due To Massive Sinkhole Leaving 9 Families Homeless

Cecilia Levine
Baltimore DHCD at the scene.
Photo Credit: Baltimore DHCD

Three homes were demolished in Baltimore Tuesday, July 5 after a storm caused a sinkhole to open Monday evening.

Nine families on the 700 block of North Avenue were displaced as the area was deemed unsafe, officials said.

Mayor Brandon Scott cited issues with the storm drain system and said outside contractors were brought in to help expedite the process.

The sinkhole comprised several properties, which needed to be demolished as soon as possible. A 180-inch storm drain was excavated.

