Baltimore City Denies Help To Sinkhole Homeowners Stuck Paying For Condemned Homes

Homeowners in a Baltimore neighborhood are pleading for City leaders to step up and help after being denied assistance claims following the condemning of several homes due to an underground sinkhole caused by infrastructure issues, reports WJZ.

Several homeowners are suing the city of Baltimore after their claims were denied, causing them to pay for mortgages on homes that do not even exist anymore due to the long-standing sinkhole on North Avenue. The sinkhole was caused by a 115-year-old problem in the infrastructure. When the homeowners applied for assistance, they were told that the claimants did not show proper notice to the City of the underground infrastructure-related defect, continues the outlet.

Homeowners are asking Mayor Brandon Scott to step up and actually help the community, rather than take pictures and post to social media about the issue. An attorney for the homeowners, Thiru Vignaraja, claims that if there was a sinkhole in a more prominent area of Baltimore, the City would come through and help those homeowners instead of leaving them to fight an issue insurance has deemed a "city issue". City officials were contacted by WJZ for comment and have yet to respond. To read the full article by WJZ, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.