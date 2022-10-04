Sign-On Bonuses Offered To Landlords As Nearly 2,000 People Still Without Housing In Baltimore

A $1,500 sign-on bonus is being offered to landlords who join a voucher program to help low-income residents find housing through the Housing Authority of Baltimore City, reports CBS News.

The Housing Choice Voucher Program, formerly Section 8, provides rental assistance to low-income tenants. Properties who accept vouchers are listed for free on affordablehousing.com, and all families who apply for housing are subject to criminal background checks. The landlords are protected from financial losses under the program if the tenant experiences unexpected financial hardship, the outlet continues.

The Housing Authority of Baltimore City says that there are not enough landlords currently participating in the program to meet the demand of the low-income population seeking housing over the last few years, with over 1,800 people holding vouchers still looking for a place to live. The agency is hoping that adding incentives will entice new landlords to begin to accept vouchers. To read the full story by CBS News, click here.

