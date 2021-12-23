Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
News

Royal Caribbean Cruise Returns To Baltimore After COVID-19 Hiatus

Joe Gomez
Email me Read More Stories
Enchantment of the Seas
Enchantment of the Seas Video Credit: Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Cruise has finally returned to the Port of Baltimore after a 21-month hiatus due to COVID-19 with its Enchantment of the Seas vessel.

The Maryland Port of Administration held a brief welcoming ceremony for the cruise line today, presenting the captain of the cruise ship with an official Port of Baltimore ship’s wheel.

The Enchantment of the Seas will be sailing to the Bahamas and the Southern Caribbean. It is the third ship to restart operations this month after Grandeur of the Seas set sail from Barbados and Brilliance of the Seas started operations from Tampa.

Throughout 2022 and March of 2023 the cruise ship will stay in Baltimore so that guests can take a range of cruises to The Bahamas and the South Caribbean, while from next year, cruises to Bermuda are also scheduled. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.