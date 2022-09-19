Ringleader Of Crew Targeting Hispanic People In Baltimore Home Invasions Convicted: AG

The ringleader of a group that terrorized Hispanic families in parts of Baltimore County during a string of home invasions and carjackings has been convicted, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh announced.

Baltimore resident Jaylen Skinner has been convicted on charges tied to a home invasion and carjacking criminal enterprise that operated in Baltimore County and Baltimore City in Maryland.

Skinner was sentenced to 20 years in prison with all but 14 years suspended, followed by two years of supervised probation upon release after pleading guilty to his role in five separate incidents.

He pleaded guilty to his involvement in these crimes:

A robbery in the 7600 block of Eastern Avenue on Feb. 21, 2020, when three Hispanics were targeted;

Home invasions in the 7600 and 7700 block of Gough Street, when two separate Hispanic men were robbed at gunpoint in their homes;

A home invasion in the 4300 block of Crest Heights Road on March 28, 2020, where one of Skinner’s co-conspirators accidentally fired a gunshot into the stairwell of the home while attempting to rob multiple Hispanic occupants;

A home invasion in the 200 block of Melvin Avenue on April 2, 2020, where one Hispanic victim was struck in the head with a fire extinguisher, requiring medical treatment.

Skinner was 18 years old at the time of the crimes he admitted to.

“(He) was involved in multiple violent assaults, robberies, and carjackings,” Frosh said. “He and his co-conspirators targeted and terrorized their victims. Combining our resources and working with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners is key to our efforts to make our communities safer.”

The investigation led to charges for two others, according to Frosh, including Baltimore residents Tommy Graham, 19, and Daquan Hart, 20.

Graham pleaded guilty to:

Conspiracy to commit home invasion;

Conspiracy to commit carjacking;

Conspiracy to commit robbery;

Conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary;

Two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence;

Common law conspiracy.

He was sentenced to 20 years in prison with all but 14 years suspended, followed by one year of supervised probation upon release.

Hart was charged with:

Conspiracy to commit home invasion;

Conspiracy to commit carjacking;

Three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence;

Common law conspiracy.

He was sentenced to 20 years in prison with all but 14 years suspended, followed by three years of supervised probation upon release.

“This crew intentionally preyed on and terrorized Hispanic victims with violent carjackings, home invasions, and more, robbing them of not just money but also any sense of safety,” ATF Baltimore Special Agent in Charge Toni Crosby said.

“Through the crime gun intelligence model of investigation, the relentless work of ATF, Baltimore City Police Department, and Baltimore County Police Department, and the support of the Maryland Attorney General’s Office, we have ensured that this crew can no longer threaten the people of this region.”

