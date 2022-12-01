Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice
Pot Legalization, Climate Change, $4.6B Budget Surplus On MD Lawmakers' Agenda

Joe Gomez
Opening day of the 444th session of the Maryland General Assembly
Opening day of the 444th session of the Maryland General Assembly

Lawmakers are facing some controversial issues on the legislative agenda ahead of Jan. 12: The opening day of the 444th session of the Maryland General Assembly.

Among them, climate change and the legalization of recreational marijuana. They'll also have to decide how to manage a $4.6 billion budget surplus, which has been largely a result of federal pandemic aid.

Democrats, who are in control of the General Assembly, say they want to make upgrades to parks, bridges, schools, and information technology systems a priority.

Meanwhile, Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, is proposing what he says is the largest tax-relief package in state history with the surplus. The majority of it would go to small businesses, families and retirees, he says.

