One Dead, Several Injured In South Baltimore Shootings

One is dead and three are injured after separate shootings throughout South Baltimore overnight, authorities say.

Baltimore police were first alerted of the shootings when a 15-year-old boy walked into a hospital seeking treatment around 8:45 p.m., Wednesday, April 5.

Police arrived at the hospital, where they learned the boy was shot in the thigh in the 400 block of Chapelgate Road.

The teen was treated by medical staff and is expected to survive.

Police were then called to the 6100 block of Danville Avenue to investigate a single-vehicle crash around 10:30 p.m.

Officers approached the vehicle, where they spotted a 22-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman who had been shot.

Medics were immediately called to the area and pronounced the man dead on the scene. The woman was rushed to a hospital where she has been stabilized.

Police were called yet again to a hospital for a walk-in shooting victim around 11:40 p.m., where they found a 22-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was treated at the hospital and is believed to have a non-life-threatening injury.

Officers are unsure of the exact location of the last shooting.

