Masks will no longer be required for those visiting the Smithsonian come Friday, March 11.

The museum announced on Twitter Monday the mandate was set to expire.

Also starting next Monday, the 14, the National Museum of Natural History and the National Zoo will be open seven days a week. Both have been operating on modified schedules since the pandemic.

More information about visiting the Smithsonian can be found online.

