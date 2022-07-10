Mervo High School Parent Arrested After Child Snuck Them In To Fight Students

A parent has been arrested after fighting students at Mervo High School, according to multiple reports.

The unidentified parent is facing charges after the assaults that occurred the afternoon of Thursday, Oct. 6 after a student let her parent into the school through an unauthorized door, the reports continue.

The fight comes only weeks after a student was shot and killed at Mervo High School at the start of the school year, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

The parent's child allegedly had an issue with another student, prompting the physical brawl, the reports state.

The parent was reportedly taken into custody and the students have been disciplined.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.