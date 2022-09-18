Man Shot, Killed After Pulling Gun On Police In Anne Arundel County (DEVELOPING)

A man was shot and killed by police investigating a violent domestic incident when he took shots at a cop car and pointed his gun toward officers in Maryland, authorities announced.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, officials said that officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to a home in the 4100 block of Sands Road in Harwood following 911 calls regarding an instance of domestic violence.

While officers were en route, a 911 caller said that the man - who has not been identified - involved in the incident left the house and fired a gun several times outside the home.

According to the AG, as officers traveled down the home's driveway, multiple gunshots were fired from a wooded area alongside the driveway, some of which struck an unoccupied police vehicle.

Minutes later, the man emerged from the nearby woods, still armed, and when officers gave commands for the man to drop his gun, he did not comply, according to investigators.

The man then allegedly raised the gun in the direction of officers, to which they returned fire, striking him multiple times. He was treated by paramedics following the shooting, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured during the shooting, and the woman involved in the domestic violence incident was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and has since been released.

The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General is now investigating the fatal officer-involved shooting.

The IID is expected to release the name of the victim within 48 hours, "though that period may be extended if there is a specific reason to believe that an offer’s safety is at risk.”

Officials noted that body-worn cameras of the officers involved during the incident were active and the IID will “generally release body camera footage within 14 days of an incident.”

“There may be situations where more than 14 days is necessary, including if investigators need more time to complete witness interviews, if there are technical delays caused by the need to shield the identities of civilian witnesses, or to allow family members to view the video before it is released to the public.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.