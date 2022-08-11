'If I Can't Have Her, No One Can', Baltimore Arsonist Sentenced After Setting Ex's Home On Fire

"If I can't have her, nobody can, or at least no one in Baltimore," were the chilling words of a man who pleaded guilty to setting his ex's house on fire, authorities say.

Luther Moody Trent, 21, compared the volatile relationship to Romeo and Juliet, in an interview with an unspecified local news station where he claimed to have set the victim's home on fire back on May 21, 2021, according to the Department of Justice.

Trent admitted to pouring and igniting gasoline along the exterior of the home around 1:30 a.m. that spring morning while the victim and two others were inside.

Luckily, all three were able to escape the home safely.

The fire left significant damage to the home and the adjoining property before firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, prosecutors said

An order of protection had been against Trent had been issued on behalf of his victim after police had been called on at least one occasion and Trent had sent the victim threats.

A detective was able to recognize Trent from the scene of the arson after watching a prior video of Trent and the victim from March 23, 2021, officials noted.

Trent was acting nervously and had identified himself as "Trey Johnson," investigators added. At the time, he claimed he was at the scene inquiring about his "cousin" who lived at the residence.

He later told the local news station that he set the fire because he was upset that he could not see the victim, authorities say.

Trent has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for malicious destruction of property by fire.

The court has also ordered Trent to pay $612,700.20 in restitution.

