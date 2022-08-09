High School Student Dies At Maryland Hospital After 'Medical Emergency, Officials Say

A Baltimore County high school student died after experiencing a "medical emergency," officials said.

An 11th-grade student at Randallstown High School was taken to the hospital for treatment of an undisclosed medical issue where he was later pronounced dead, Principal Michael Jones said in a letter to the community.

The student’s name has not been released.

“We encourage you to take time to discuss with your child(ren) about this loss. I have attached resources with this letter that may help with those conversations,” the letter says.

“For those of you who did not know the student we ask that you understand our sadness and join us in keeping the family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time.”

School officials said that “with the family's permission we will share additional information as it becomes available."

