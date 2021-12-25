Granddaughter Charged In Horrific Elder Abuse Case Wants 'Prayers For Family'

Two siblings and their mother arrested in a horrific case of elder abuse in Pennsylvania, are accused of neglecting a 76-year-old woman in their care for years.

Lori Giacomelli, 56, of Forward Township (Allegheny County) and her children Rachael, 24, and Nicholas, 20, were each charged with two counts of neglect of a care-dependent person. The eldest Giacomelli is the victim's ex-daughter-in-law, according to WPXI.

“She may have only taken two showers in the last 12 years,” officer Zlatan Avdic told the outlet.

Rachael Giacomelli on Facebook Dec. 22 asked for "prayers for her family," sparking outrage.

The investigation began after family members came to visit the victim and found her sitting on a urine and feces-soaked couch in the Giacomellis' home, unable to lift her head, authorities told WPXI. Her hair was matted and she was battling COVID-19 and pneumonia, authorities said.

Police asked Lori Giacomelli during the investigation that if the victim were to have died, would she have been responsible, and she said yes, WPXI reports. The victim also had six-inch toe nails and believed the year was 1949, WPXI said.

