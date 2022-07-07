Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice
Baltimore Daily Voice

DC Area Fugitive Among Most Notable Arrests In Massive US Marshals Operation

Annie DeVoe
Operation North Star
Operation North Star Photo Credit: US Marshals

A fugitive from the Washington DC area was one of 1,500 individuals arrested in a recent and notable US Marshals operation.

Robert Bakersville, 28, who was arrested by the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force for homicide on June 16 as part of  Operation North Star, the agency announced. 

The 30-day operation targeted the most dangerous criminals in communities with high levels of violence. The initiative was aimed at combating violent crime in 10 different cities including Philadelphia, Baltimore, New York City and more.

The arrests consisted of fugitives, violent criminals, sex offenders, and self-identified gang members within the communities.

Authorities found ammunition and firearm parts consistent with building a “ghost gun” at the hoe where Bakersville was found, they said.

"Operation North Star was focused on areas where local law enforcement has seen a large number of homicides and shootings. By partnering with our local and state partners, we are able to hone in on the most dangerous criminals who cause the most harm", said U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald Davis.

