Confused Man Shot In Head Takes Himself To Baltimore Hospital

A confused man who thought he had been hit by a blunt object took himself to the hospital after being shot in Baltimore, authorities say.

On Monday, Dec. 19, around 4:45 p.m., Northwest District officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of Reisterstown Road to investigate reports of gunfire in the area, according to Baltimore police

When officers arrived at the location, they were unable to locate any victims or suspects at the scene.

Shortly after, officers were notified about a walk-in shooting victim at an area hospital. The victim believed he had been struck in the head with an object causing injuries. A medical exam revealed that the man had actually been shot in the head.

Northwest District Shooting detectives have assumed control over the investigation. Anyone who has information about this incident is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2466.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website

