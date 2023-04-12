Brush Fires Shut Down I-695 Stretch In Maryland

Nearly a dozen acres of land were burned up when a brush fire broke out in Rosedale on Wednesday afternoon, temporarily tying up traffic on I-695 as crews battled the blaze.

The fire was reported at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, near I-695 along the inner loop of the highway between exits 36 (MD 702) and 38 (Eastern Boulevard), prompting a heavy response by the Baltimore County Fire Department and nearby agencies.

The fire came hours after a “Red Flag Warning” was put into effect by the National Weather Service in parts of Maryland and Northern Virginia due to extremely low humidity and gusty wind conditions.

It caused major delays in the area for motorists during the evening commute, which also led to a temporary suspension of train service in the area. Officials declared the fire under control at approximately 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, though crews remained at the scene to extinguish hotspots that flared up.

It is unclear what caused the fire, which remains under investigation.

No injuries were initially reported, though motorists were advised to avoid the area as crews worked to knock down the flames.This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

