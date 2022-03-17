Bill Honoring Baltimore Officer Keona Holley Moves Through Maryland State Senate

A bill honoring a Baltimore Police Officer Keona Holley, who was unjustly killed in her cruise at work, is working its way through the Maryland State Senate.

Senate Bill 652 would make people ineligible for parole if they are convicted of conspiring, attempting or committing the murder of a police officer.

Members of the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee heard testimony about the bill on Tuesday, Mar. 15, WTOP reports.

Holley, 39, was sitting in her patrol car in the 4400 block of Pennington Avenue when she was shot multiple times by Elliot Knox and Travon Shaw around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 16, 2021, authorities previously said.

Knox and Shaw fled the scene and killed another man, who owed them $100, Baltimore Police said.

Holley was taken to a local hospital where she remained in critical condition but ultimately died from her injuries on December 23. Knox and Shaw were arrested several days later and charged with both incidents.

“This bill would not apply to those cases where, for example, a shootout occurs in the course of a robbery gone wrong,” said Senator Robert Cassily, who sponsors the bill. “It specifically targets those who target those who serve the public.”

Holley was on the Baltimore police force for two years and left behind her four children, parents and sister. Her family attended Tuesday’s hearing and Holley's sister, Lawanda Sykes, offered their support for the bill.

“Becoming a police officer was not just a job for her or a paycheck,” Sykes said, according to WTOP. “She went out every day and left her four children to make a difference within the community of Baltimore City.”

Other bill supporters include Baltimore Police Chief Michael Harrison, the Baltimore City chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police and the Maryland chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police, WTOP reports.

