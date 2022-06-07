Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Breaking News: Second Victims Of Mysterious Virginia Beach Drownings Was Mechanic Working On Sobriety
News

Baltimore Mayor, TV Reporter Clash During Press Conference (VIDEO)

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Mayor Brandon Scott and Rebecca Pryor
Mayor Brandon Scott and Rebecca Pryor Photo Credit: Mayor Brandon Scott/Rebecca Pryor TV (Facebook photos)

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott shut down questions from FOX 45 reporter Rebecca Pryor in a video posted by FOX 45.

During a press conference about the recent demolition of homes lost to a spreading sinkhole, Pryor attempted to ask questions she claimed she was barred from asking earlier in the day when Mayor Scott spoke over her.

During Pryor's questioning, Mayor Scott repeatedly interrupted her and berated the reporter for asking about a separate topic she claimed she had clearance to ask about.

Scott is then heard criticizing Pryor, telling her to "have some respect" before Pryor's microphone audio appeared to get cut. 

Responses to the incident criticize Scott's attitude as a representation of  "poor leadership."

The two apparently spoke after the briefing and Pryor had her questions answered.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.