Baltimore Man Arrested On Charges Connected To Jan. 6 Capitol Insurrection

David Cifarelli
Narayana Rheiner.
Narayana Rheiner. Photo Credit: U.S. Department of Justice

A Baltimore man has been arrested on charges stemming from the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Narayana Rheiner, 40, is charged in a criminal complaint filed with civil disorder and other offenses related offenses for allegedly disrupting a joint Congressional session. The session was in the middle of counting votes related to the presidential election at the time. Rheiner was arrested on Wednesday, March 2 in Baltimore and appeared in court on Thursday, March 3.

Court documents revealed Rheiner was among the first line of rioters who pushed pass the police line and enticed others to do the same. Rheiner also allegedly grabbed an officer’s riot shield and tried to take it from them. He later got into the Capitol building and told other officers to “stand down and go home,” the U.S. Attorney said.

The investigation is ongoing. So far over 235 individuals have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement during the riot, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. 

