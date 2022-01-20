Baltimore Man Arrested For Conspiring To Rape 13-Year-Old: Police

A Baltimore man has been arrested for multiple child sex offenses against a 13-year-old victim, according to police.

Evidence relating to a child rape conspiracy at 21-year-old Christopher Allens' home was uncovered during the execution of a search warrant served by state police and Homeland Security the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 19, authorities said.

An investigation that began in July 2021 revealed that Williams and another suspect conspired to sexually exploit a 13-year-old minor child. Williams and his unnamed co-conspirator, who has been arrested, attempted on multiple occasions through various methods to sexually exploit the minor child, according to state police.

Williams was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit second-degree rape, attempted second-degree rape, and sexual solicitation of a minor, Maryland State Police said.

Any individuals with information relating to this investigation are asked to contact the Maryland State Police at 410-694-4706.

