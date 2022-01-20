Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: I-270 Road Rage Shooter Sought By Maryland State Police
News

Baltimore Man Arrested For Conspiring To Rape 13-Year-Old: Police

Joe Gomez
Email me Read More Stories
21-Year-Old Christopher Allen Williams
21-Year-Old Christopher Allen Williams Photo Credit: Maryland State Police

A Baltimore man has been arrested for multiple child sex offenses against a 13-year-old victim, according to police.

Evidence relating to a child rape conspiracy at 21-year-old Christopher Allens' home was uncovered during the execution of a search warrant served by state police and Homeland Security the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 19, authorities said.

An investigation that began in July 2021 revealed that Williams and another suspect conspired to sexually exploit a 13-year-old minor child. Williams and his unnamed co-conspirator, who has been arrested, attempted on multiple occasions through various methods to sexually exploit the minor child, according to state police. 

Williams was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit second-degree rape, attempted second-degree rape, and sexual solicitation of a minor, Maryland State Police said.  

Any individuals with information relating to this investigation are asked to contact the Maryland State Police at 410-694-4706.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.