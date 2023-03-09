Arrest Made After 9-Year-Old Seriously Injured By Projectile In Glen Burnie Home

A 33-year-old Glen Burnie man has been arrested after he was accused of being responsible for a shooting that sent a 9-year-old child to the hospital in 2022, authorities announced.

Troy Edward Winston was identified by the Anne Arundel County Police Department as the man behind the Nov. 13, 2022 shooting at the Glen Burnie home.

Officials said that the 9-year-old child was struck after a projectile shot through the front door of the home shortly before 2 a.m., that November morning.

The child was rushed to the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie for treatment of serious but not life-threatening injuries, police say.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Winston after the shooting and he was taken into custody without incident and charged for the shooting.

