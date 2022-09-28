Alert Issued For Missing Teen Girl In Region

Police agencies in Virginia are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a teen girl who has been reported missing by friends and family in Loudoun County.

An alert was issued by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, Sept. 28, regarding 13-year-old Hailey Delgado Lopez, who was reported missing from her family's Ashburn home.

Lopez was reported missing by her family on Tuesday, Sept. 27 after leaving her family’s home on Dodge Terrace on her own accord, police said.

Officials noted that she may be traveling to Waynesboro in Virginia, where she has ties to the area.

The teen was described as being 5-foot tall, weighing approximately 100 pounds with brown eyes and dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information regarding Lopez’s whereabouts has been asked to contact investigators at the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office by calling (703) 777-1021.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.