Alert Issued For Missing 10-Year-Old Girl In Baltimore Known To Be With Older Sister

Seen her?

Police in Maryland has issued an alert as they look to locate a missing 10-year-old girl who was reported missing by friends and family.

Khloe Turner was last seen at approximately 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, in the 1200 block of Church Street, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Turner was described as being 5-foot-1 and weighing approximately 75 pounds. No other descriptive information was released by the police.

Investigators noted that turner is known to be in the company of her older sister, Jaycee Turner (pictured above).

Anyone with information regarding Turner or her whereabouts has been asked to contact the Baltimore Police Department at( 410) 396-2012 or by calling 911.

