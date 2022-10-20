Adnan Syed Gives Special Guest Lecture To University Of Baltimore Law Students

A month after Adnan Syed made headlines for being released from prison after serving decades for a murder he maintained his innocence on, and a week after charges were officially dropped against him, the newly free man gave a special guest lecture at the University of Baltimore School of Law.

Syed was a special guest lecturer to students on Tuesday, Oct. 18 as a part of the Innocence Project Clinic held by the school, announced his attorney, Erica Suter.

"Adnan Syed gave our students a master class in grace, courage, generosity, and kindness", stated Suter.

During his lecture, Syed broke down the entire procedural history of his case to students.

Syed, now 41, was charged for the murder of his girlfriend Hae Min Lee, when he was only 17 back in 1999. He served over 20 years in prison after being convicted of first-degree murder in 2000.

The case went viral after receiving national attention for being featured on the true crime podcast "Serial" in 2014. The case once again made headlines in September after prosecutors called for Syed's release from prison after it was revealed that previous prosecutors failed to disclose critical information about two other men who could be suspects in the case.

Prosecutors dropped charges against Syed earlier this month.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.