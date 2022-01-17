500 Saliva Samples From Maryland COVID-19 Testing Site Expire

Retesting was needed for nearly 500 people whose saliva samples taken at a Maryland testing site had expired, local health officials said.

The 471 PCR tests taken on Jan. 10 at Ripken Stadium were sent to a backup lab in Texas after the Harford County Health Department's primary lab had a COVID-19 outbreak, officials told multiple news outlets.

By the time the tests arrived at the backup lab, they had expired, the outlet said. Rapid tests were not impacted.

Anyone who was tested at the Ripken Stadium testing site on Jan. 10 is urged to get retested.

