Murder Suicide: 6-Year-Old Among 3 Found Dead In Towson Welfare Check (Update)

A 6-year-old boy and two adults were found dead in what police are calling a double murder suicide in Baltimore County.

File photo. Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza/UNF News for DAILY VOICE (file photo)
Cecilia Levine
Officers called to the home on the 1000 block of Kenilworth Drive in Towson for a welfare check found the bodies of three people around noon on Friday, Aug. 18, county police said.

Yogesh H. Nagarajappa, 37, is believed to have killed 6-year-old Yash Honnal and 37-year-old Prathiba Y. Amarnath before turning the gun on himself, police said. Authorities did not say how the three were related.

The Office of the Chief Medical Officer will complete a thorough examination into the manner and cause of death. Family members were reportedly last seen alive the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.

