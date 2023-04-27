Man Stabbed To Death During Aggravated Assault In Baltimore; Suspect At Large (DEVELOPING)

Officers from the Baltimore Police Department’s Southwest District responded to the 3000 block of Mosher Street to investigate a report of an aggravated assault that had just taken place.

Police say that upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from several stab wounds to his lower body.

Paramedics were called to the scene and pronounced the man - whose name and age has not been released by investigators - dead.

Homicide detectives from the department have taken over the investigation.

No information about a possible suspect or motive has been announced.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal incident has been asked to call detectives at the Baltimore Police Department by calling (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

