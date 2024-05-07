Michael Greensfelder, 52, is facing charges for allegedly intentionally creating a fuel/gas explosion that led to the destruction of the home he shared with his estranged wife and children.

One person was injured late on Saturday, April 20, when there was a reported home explosion at 28 Crafton Road in Essex that also damaged neighboring homes.

According to fire officials, crews could not enter the structure to search for victims due to the instability of the structure, and while they were battling the blaze, a man requested care from a responding paramedic.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation of a non-life-threatening burn injury.

The home was destroyed.

Crews remained on the scene throughout the night and days following, investigating the cause. It is believed a family dog perished in the fire.

On May 7, Baltimore County Police Department investigators announced that Greensfelder was arrested and charged with:

First- and second-degree arson;

Malicious burning;

Malicious destruction of property;

Animal Cruelty.

He's being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

