Man Dies At Hospital After Overnight Stabbing In Edgemere, Police Say

Officers from the Baltimore County Police Department were called at approximately 9 p.m. on Tuesday night to investigate a reported stabbing on Tradepoint Avenue in Edgemere involving a man who had multiple injuries to his upper body.

According to police, officers found the victim - whose name has not been released - and he was rushed to an area hospital, where he died from his stab wounds hours later at around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

No information about the victim or possible assailant has been released by the department.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact detectives at the Baltimore County Police Department by calling (410) 307-2020.

More details are expected to be released. Check Daily Voice for updates as new information is made available.

