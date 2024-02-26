Mostly Cloudy 61°

Man Arrested For Murder Month After Shooting 20-Year-Old In Baltimore: Police

A suspect was arrested for murder about a month after shooting a 20-year-old man in Maryland, police announced.

Isaiah Eaddy

 Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department
Isaiah Eaddy, 32, of Baltimore, was found with a handgun as officers took him into custody and charged him with first-degree murder on Thursday, Feb. 22, Baltimore Police said.

Eaddy was identified as a suspect in the murder of Kareem Gee, 20, who was shot near the 1200 block of East Preston Street on Friday, Jan. 26 and pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital a short time later.

Eaddy was identified with help from Eastern District Intel members, Eastern District patrol members and Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility after his arrest.

