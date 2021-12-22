Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Lifestyle

Would You Put Old Bay In Your Hot Chocolate? McCormick's Says You Should

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Old Bay Seasoning Hot Chocolate
Old Bay Seasoning Hot Chocolate Photo Credit: Instagram (Old Bay Seasoning)

Disgusting or wonderful? McCormick's has launched a new Old Bay campaign suggesting you try the seasoning on and in your hot chocolate this holiday season.

The full recipe is available on the company’s website site here.

If you don’t want to make your our you can purchase one at THB Bagelry + Deli, which holds the title of Baltimore's Best Bagels by Baltimore Magazine for multiple years.

Both company's claim the drink pairs perfectly with bagels.

Our question is what flavor of bagel? Raisin or everything with lox and a schmear? Or is that bagel also Old Bay flavored?

What do you think? Comment below!

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.