Jury Finds Marilyn Mosby Complicit In Illegally Claiming Covid-19 Funds

On Thursday, a federal jury convicted embattled former Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby on two founds of perjury in connection to her withdrawing of funds from the city's Deferred Compensation Plan, citing a shortfall during the pandemic while she was still in office.

Prosecutors said that between May 2020 and December 2020, Mosby submitted claims for both a $40,000 and $50,000 withdrawal from the Compensation Plan, though at the time, she did not meet the qualifications to collect the cash.

Specifically, Mosby falsely claimed that she "experienced adverse financial consequences from the Coronavirus as a result of being quarantined, furloughed, or laid off; having reduced work hours; being unable to work due to lack of childcare; or the closing or reduction of hours of a business she owned or operated."

However, according to investigators, she met none of those measures, and was in fact earning a near $250,000 salary annually that year, with bi-weekly direct deposits of $9,183.54.

"We respect the jury’s verdict and remain steadfastly committed to our mission to uphold the rule of law, keep our country safe, protect the civil rights of all Americans, and safeguard public property," US Attorney Erek Barron said in a statement after the announcement.

The 42-year-old Mosby will face a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison on both counts of perjury. No sentencing date has been scheduled; however, her time in court is not over.

In a separate federal case, Mosby is also facing charges for allegedly making false mortgage applications related to the purchases of a pair of vacation homes in Florida that could have been linked to the ill-gotten funds during the pandemic.

Those charges are still pending and no trial date has been set.

If convicted, she would face a maximum term of 30 years in prison on the two remaining counts.

