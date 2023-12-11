Mostly Cloudy 45°

Homeowner Shoots, Kills Man Attempting To Break Into Essex Home, Police Say

A would-be home invader targeted the wrong house over the weekend and paid the ultimate prince in Baltimore County, according to police.

<p>Baltimore County Police were called to the Essex home.</p>

 Photo Credit: Baltimore County Police Department (Facebook)
Late on Saturday night, officers from the Baltimore County Police Department were called to the 1000 block of Middlesex Road in Essex to investigate a reported shooting at an area home.

The incident was reported at around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, when officers were met at the scene by a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead by first responders.

According to investigators, it is believed that the armed suspect was attempted to gain access to the resident's home who responded by shooting him multiple times during the scuffle.

No information about the homeowner or victim was released by the police.

The fatal shooting remains under investigation.

