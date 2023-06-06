Air Quality Expected To Reach Danger Zones Along East Coast

The Maryland Department of the Environment issued an alert on Tuesday, June 6, warning that "significant wildfire smoke" from fires in Canada will impact air quality throughout Maryland over the next several days (click here to check the air quality in your town).

According to AirNow.gov, Wednesday, June 7 was expected to be in the red zone, the danger zone, in Baltimore, and parts of the Philadelphia suburbs.

Officials cautioned that skies will continue to be hazy and there will be the smell of smoke in some communities.

On Tuesday, Jan. 6, most of Eastern Maryland were in the "orange zone," which means that it could be unhealthy for some sensitive groups. The rest of the state was in the "yellow zone," which means there is a moderate risk.

Levels in Fairfax, VA were expected to reach the orange zone on Wednesday.

"Young children, older adults, and people with respiratory or heart conditions should consider limiting their outdoor activities," they added.

According to the National Weather Service, similar, if not more damning conditions, can be expected on Wednesday, June 7 as the smoke continues to move through the region.

"Code Red and Orange Air Quality alerts have been issued for Wednesday for the northeastern portions of our area due to widespread smoke moving in from Canadian wildfires," the agency advised.

"Smoke can cause irritation in your lungs, mouth, nose, and eyes, so take extra precaution if heading outside."

