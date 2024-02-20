Five Officers Indicted In Three Separate Cases In Baltimore: State's Attorney

Corporal Zachary James Small, a member of the Baltimore County Police Department, was indicted by a Baltimore City Grand Jury on Second-Degree Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Excessive Force, and Misconduct in Office, State’s Attorney Ivan J. Bates announced on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Baltimore County Officers Jacob Roos and Justin Graham-Moore were indicted on Misconduct in Office relating to the same incident, Bates said.

Cpl. Small’s charges stem from an incident that began on the 400 block of N. Washington Street shortly after 7:10 p.m. on Sept. 27, 2023. Court documents say Cpl. Small sprayed nine shots of of O/C Pepper Spray into the suspect’s face and closed the patrol car door while the suspect was still in handcuffs, leg shackles, and seat belted after making an arrest alongside Baltimore County police officers.

The suspect started gasping, choking, calling out for help, and kicking against the car door, prompting Cpl. Small to pull him by the hair and throw him onto the ground. The Cpl. then “grabbed the suspect’s hair and began to yank his head and neck back and forth while the suspect repeatedly asked for help.”

The indictment alleges that Cpl. Small failed to call for medical assistance for the suspect or attempt to render aid and instead had the suspect taken to Woodlawn Police Precinct in Baltimore County.

The indictments of officers Roos and Graham-Moore say their failure to step in and assist the individual during the incident between the suspect and Cpl. Small constituted Misconduct in Office.

In the second case, Baltimore Police Officer Alexia Davis was indicted on charges including Misconduct in Office, Reckless Driving, Negligent Driving, Failure to Control Speed to Avoid Collision, and Driving an Emergency Vehicle without Regard for Safety.

The officer was involved in a traffic collision while driving her patrol vehicle at the 4900 block of Sinclair Lane on June 17, 2023.

In the third case, Baltimore Police Detective June Hall was indicted on Theft between $100 and $1500, Theft Scheme between $100 and $1500, False Entries in Public Records, and Misconduct in Office.

The indictment says Det. Hall’s sergeant “noticed that she had left her post for approximately three hours and 30 minutes” during her 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. shift on Nov. 11, 2022. When asked about where she’d been, she told the sergeant the she had been at the dentist. Det. Hall had used a vehicle issued to the Recruitment Unit, didn’t notify her supervisors that she needed to leave her post, and failed to submit a medical leave request.

She also asked for and received overtime from 6:38 a.m. until 7 a.m. that day.

A follow-up investigation found that between March 3, 2023, and May 3, 2023, Det. Hall reported in hours on her timesheet that she did not work and used BPD vehicles for personal errands.

“Wearing the badge of law enforcement and protecting and serving the residents of Maryland is an honor and a privilege,” said State’s Attorney Ivan J. Bates. “The allegations outlined in these indictments show a complete disregard for upholding the integrity of the badge. Creating a safer Maryland becomes all the more challenging when officers sworn to uphold the law commit criminal acts themselves. My administration will remain steadfast in its commitment to apply the law equally regardless of the offender, with the ultimate goal of achieving justice for victims and holding individuals accountable.”

