Baltimore's Fourth Of July Festivities Coming Back With A Bang

Fourth of July fireworks are returning to Baltimore's Inner Harbor for the first time in nearly three years and they're coming back with a bang!

The city is partnering with several organizations, including the Baltimore Orioles, American Visionary Arts Museum and the National Aquarium to make the festivities even bigger, WJZ reports.

“It has been an extremely long two years," Mayor Brandon Scott told the outlet. "I am thrilled to welcome residents and visitors from all over the region back to the world-famous Inner Harbor for a fun-filled day celebrating our nation’s independence.”

The day kicks off with a free Pet Parade and Animal Talent Show at 9 a.m. From there, main festivities will start with a performance by the Navy Band Commodores at the Inner Harbor Amphitheater at 4 p.m.

"In between, there will be food trucks, street performers, and various other activities along the promenade," WMAR reports.

Families then have the option to gather for a picnic at the Top of the World Observation Level. The 27-story location offers a 360-view of the city and firework display.

The event will offer catered food and drink, activities for the kids, a DJ and photo booth. Tickets can be purchased here.

Baltimore native Wordsmith will perform at Rash Field Park at 7:30 p.m., then the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will take the main stage for their Star-Spangled Celebration concert.

Fireworks will finally light up the night sky starting at 9:30 p.m. and close out the night.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.