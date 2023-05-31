Community Rallies Around Pro-Life Supporter Beaten Near Baltimore Planned Parenthood

Over the weekend, Mark Crosby and a second advocate - both over the age 70 - were assaulted near a Planned Parenthood clinic on North Howard Street, according to police.

According to multiple reports, the second victim was identified as Dick Schaefer.

The incident left Crosby with visceral and serious injuries at an area hospital, according to Jay Walton, the President of Baltimore County Right to Life, who said that Crosby was “praying in front of Planned Parenthood” at the time he was attacked.

Members of the community were quick to rally to Crosby’s cause, with more than $40,000 raised in less than three days after a GoFundMe campaign was started on his behalf to help offset medical bills.

“For years, Mark has prayed in front of the Planned Parenthood in Baltimore City to let the scared, young abortion-minded women know that they are loved, that their baby is loved,” Walton wrote. “Please donate to show Mark how much (he) is loved.”

No information about the suspect who assaulted the two men has been released by the police.

