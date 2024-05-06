Former player Callum Robinson, 33, who had been reported missing several days ago after a surfing trip to Mexico's Baja California coast, has been identified as one of three people found dead along the coast.

The others, his brother Jake, 30, and friend Jack Carter Rhoad, 30, authorities announced over the weekend.

Foul play was believed to be a factor in the deaths, as the three were found with gunshot wounds to the head, their bodies dumped several yards down a well, officials and multiple media reports say.

Several persons of interest have been arrested and an investigation was launched, Stevenson Athletic Director Brett Adams said in a statement in which he offered condolences to the Robinson family, and loved ones.

An Australia native, Robinson graduated from Stevenson University in 2015. During his time at Stevenson, Robinson was a stalwart for the Mustangs' defense, helping lead them to an NCAA championship in 2013 during his first season with the squad.

He was the 27th pick in the Major League Lacrosse draft by the Chesapeake Bayhawks, where he starred as a disruptive defender.

Just a week ago, Robinson posted a series of photos showcasing parts of the group's trip in Mexico.

"I think we all felt fortunate to see Callum joining teammates from 2013 for our Hall of Fame induction ceremony last October," Adams wrote. "Callum was proud of his teammates, his university, and his time as a Stevenson Mustang, and, of course, we were proud of him."

Robinson was described by Coach Paul Cantabene as "big, fast, rigid, and flat-out just good."

"We have so many special memories of Cal," Cantabene said to Go Mustang Sports. "The funny thing about him was that he was everyone's best friend and got along with everyone.

"He lived an extraordinary life, but what is most impressive about Callum is what a loyal friend he was," the coach continued. "Once you were his friend, you were friends for life."

The Mustangs won their first MAC championship since 2019 on Saturday night and celebrated their fallen former teammate following the game.

"Callum was a very talented individual—bright, athletic, and motivated to succeed in all his endeavors," Dr. Ellen Roskes, the dean of Stevenson's Fine School of the Sciences said. "He was also a very caring, compassionate individual. Upon his graduation, Callum gave me a boomerang, which has been hanging in my office at Stevenson ever since.

"It brings me great memories of Callum. He will be remembered by many people in our Stevenson community."

Services for Robinson has not been announced.

