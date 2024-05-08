Woman Wins $75K Doubling Down On Lucky Numbers Playing Pick 5 Tickets In Owings Mills

An Owings Mills woman who says she is a regular Lottery player played her numbers on Friday on two separate Pick 5 tickets, winning the top prize on a $1 ticket and a 50-cent ticket.

She hit on both, good for a total of $75,000.

She said that her numbers are comprised of the date of death of her boyfriend’s father, and on the night of the drawing she "was very excited to learn that she had two big winning tickets," according to Lottery officials.

The nurse purchased her golden tickets at Save A Lot on McMechan Street in Baltimore.

The secretive woman says she hasn't told anyone about her unexpected windfall, and plans to use it to boost her savings account after spending nearly two decades on the job.

