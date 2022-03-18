Contact Us
Maryland Dad Killed Helping Friend With Car Problems Was Loving 'Family Man'

Cecilia Levine
Victor Diaz
Victor Diaz Photo Credit: David Cifarelli

A 33-year-old Annapolis man struck and killed by a vehicle while helping a friend with car troubles is being remembered as a loving family man.

A GoFundMe launched for Victor Diaz had raised more than $15,500 as of Friday, March 18.

He worked at Lewnes’ Steakhouse for 14 years and had a "contagious attitude that enhanced everyone’s mood," the page reads.

"...it’s hard to imagine him not being at the business with us. We have all felt the sharp pain of grief and cannot explain how much we will miss him."

Diaz is survived by his wife, Laura; and four children, Víctor (15), Marina (13), Daniela (7), Valeria (3). 

"It’s hard to find the words to express the pain this family is going through."

Click here to donate.

