Friend Checking DUI Driver's Headlights Struck, Killed By Car On Interstate 97: Police

A 33-year-old man who was helping DUI driver check her broken headlights on Interstate 97 was struck and killed by a car late Friday, March 4 in Anne Arundel County, State Police said.

Victor Antonio Diaz Aguilera, 33, of Annapolis, pulled up in his own car near the Crownsville exit on the northbound side to help 40-year-old Maria Ines Cortes-Gutierrez, 40, of Glen Burnie, who was having problems with her car around 11:45 p.m.police said.

Aguilera stopped his vehicle in the right shoulder and ran across I-97 to check on Cortes-Gutierrez, who was seated in her vehicle, police said.

That's when a third vehicle heading north on the highway swerved out of the way of Cortes-Gutierrez's vehicle, but struck Aguilera. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cortes-Gutierrez was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and was transported to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center for processing. The driver of the third vehicle was released from the scene.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Annapolis Barrack at 410-267-5800.

