He Was Told His Business Would Fail, Now He's 27 Years Into Success With MD Store On The Way

A popular chicken restaurant whose founder in college was told his concept wouldn't work is in his 27th year of business and opening his first Maryland location this month.

Raising Cane's is coming to Towsontown Boulevard in Towson, with a grand opening event slated for Jan. 12.

Anyone who attends between 8 and 9 a.m. can enter for a chance to become one of 20 to win free meals for a year.

The restaurant was founded by Todd Graves, who got the lowest grade in his college class on his business plan when his professor said it wouldn't work, the website says.

He went to Los Angeles to work as a boilermaker then to Alaska to work as a fisherman, saving up to open his restaurant.

In 1996, Graves opened his first brick and mortar restaurant in Louisiana and has been selling crispy chicken fingers ever since.

