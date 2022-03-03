Emaciated Dog Found In Baltimore Trash Pile Finds Furever Home

Cold. Emaciated. Covered in scars.

This was Mishka's condition when rescuers found her in 18-degree weather, huddled against a stuffed teddy bear in a heap of trash, Baltimore Animal Rescue & Care Shelter (BARCS) said.

Desperate for warmth and shelter, the 2-year-old pup would not been able to survive much longer if someone hadn't found her, the rescue said.

After being treated for several weeks by BARCS’s veterinarian team, Mishka — who also tested positive for a tick-borne illness known as Babesiosis — warmed up to her rescuers and was recently adopted.

BARCS hopes stories like Mishka's will remind community of the severity of animals being left out in the cold.

Given that critical medical care for animals makes up a majority of BARCS’s budget, the shelter constantly takes donations to support animals like Mishka. Donations can be made online.

