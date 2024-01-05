Wayne Prince — also known as "Taz" — pleaded guilty to a longstanding violent racketeering conspiracy, during which the 24-year-old was responsible for killing 27-year-old Bryan McKemy shooting another in the head.

According to his plea agreement, the Baltimore resident began working with the gang in 2018 and participated in the BGF criminal enterprise, including a murder, a drug distribution conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute drugs and robbery.

"BGF is a nationwide gang which began operating in prisons and is now involved in criminal activity, including murder, murder-for-hire, robbery, extortion, drug trafficking, obstruction of justice and witness intimidation, in cities throughout the United States, including Baltimore and throughout Maryland," officials said.

In August 2018, Prince and two others attempted to kill a believed snitch at a home he owned and was having renovated; however, a construction crew on site at the time became their victims.

During the assault, prosecutors say that Prince and another member shot and killed one worker, McKemy, using a .40 caliber handgun, and a second was shot in the head, though he survived the attack.

Then, Prince got braggadocios to the wrong people, leading to his downfall.

"I'm about to get some money soon," he said in a recorded jail call, referencing the expected payment for his role in the attempted murder of the purported rival.

In the three days after the attempted killing, Prince also exchanged messages with a now-dead member of his co-conspirator's inner circle, in which Prince made arrangements to collect payment from them for his role in the attack on the target.

Friends and family of McKemy celebrated the guilty plea online in a heartfelt post, saying that "this will be the first piece of closure we get."

If the court accept Prince's plea, he is expected to be sentenced to between 20 and 29 years in prison in March.

