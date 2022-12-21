Baltimore Rapper 'YGG Tay' Among Six Baltimore Gang Members Indicted For Federal Conspiracy

Baltimore rapper Davante Harrison was one of six alleged members of the Black Guerrilla Family (BGF) gang that is facing charges for their roles in a wide-reaching and elaborate federal racketeering conspiracy, authorities announced.

Davante Harrison - also known as YGG Tay,” and “Lord Bip Bip,” 28, was named in an indictment this week charging six Baltimore men in a conspiracy that involved murder, murder-for-hire, drug trafficking, and witness tampering.

Others charged:

David Warren - also known as “Meshawn” and LA Meshawn,” 30;

Wayne Prince - also known as “Taz,” age 23;

Joshua Duffy - also known as “Josh,” 35;

Tyrell Jeffries - also known as “Whitebread,” 37;

Barak Olds, 33.

The indictment alleges that BGF members and associates, operated street-level drug distribution “shops” throughout Baltimore, primarily distributing heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy, and other controlled substances.

The group has also been implicated in six murders, 11 shootings, attempted murders, and armed robberies in an effort to further the gang's activities, including the intimidation of witnesses to keep them from cooperating with law enforcement.

It is alleged that more than eight years ago on June 29, 2014, Harrison paid a BGF member to murder someone who allegedly owed him money for drugs.

Harrison allegedly supplied the BGF associate with $10,000 and a gun, which the gang member used to kill the victim in the 1300 block of Ward Street in Baltimore. Harrison also allegedly hired Warren as a hitman in 2018 to murder three rivals in exchange for cash.

The intended victims included two people who publicly accused Harrison of cooperating with police, and a BGF member who burglarized Harrison’s residence in 2013.

It is further alleged that Harrison assaulted an associate after she threatened to report Harrison’s activities to the police, allegedly stomping her in the face and knocking her out cold.

Prosecutors say that on April 4, 2018, Warren went to the home of one of the people threatening to rat Harrison out to the police, prompting the latter to target his victim's mother and sister, both of whom were killed.

“As detailed in the indictment, after the murders, Harrison instructed his girlfriend to look for properties in Atlanta and directed the mother of his child to stay in a hotel in Baltimore County because Harrison was concerned that they may be targeted for violence in retaliation for Harrison’s involvement in the murders,” according to prosecutors.

In August of that year, officials say that Warren, Prince, and a third co-conspirator attempted to murder a second person who accused Harrison of snitching. The attempted murder happened at a home that was under renovation - and while their target was not killed, two constructions on site were shot, with one dying from injuries sustained in the incident.

In July 2019, Old has been accused of shooting and killing a woman who was pushing her infant daughter in a stroller because she was doing business in the 400 block of North Rose Street without permission from the gang.

If convicted, each of the BGF gang members faces life in prison.

