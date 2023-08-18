Baltimore Mass Shooter ID'd By Police As 18-Year-Old

Tristan Brian Jackson is facing seven counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, seven counts of attempted first degree murder, and 41 related charges in the July 2 incident that left two people dead and 30 wounded.

Witnesses reported hearing 20 to 30 shots at the annual cookout in the densely packed area of two-story brick housing blocks. Throngs fled the scene in mass panic, hopping fences and shouting out for friends and loves ones, while others tripped and fell in a human stampede, they said.

Among those killed were Kylis Fagbemi, 20, and Aaliyah Gonzalez, 18. A 17-year-old suspect was arrested last month.

Jackson's arrest was announced Thursday, Aug. 17.

“The residents of Brooklyn Homes were deeply impacted by a devastating act of violence, and I want to first extend my continued heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families who are still grappling with this pain and loss,” Mayor Brandon M. Scott said.

“We’ve been clear from the beginning that we will not rest until those who committed this horrific act of violence are held accountable. Throughout this entire investigation, the Baltimore Police Department has acted swiftly and diligently in response to this tragedy and our efforts are not slowing down.

"While an arrest has been made, the investigation continues. And our commitment to the safety and well-being of our residents remains unwavering. We will continue to come together as a community to support one another in the face of this unprecedented tragedy and build a safer, more resilient Baltimore.”

