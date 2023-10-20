Baltimore Firefighter Rodney Pitts III, 31, Died Chasing His Passion

Officials confirmed on Friday that the 31-year-old Pitts was the firefighter killed battling an intense blaze that broke out in a Northwest Baltimore that left four other members of his department with various burn injures, including one who is fighting for his life in critical condition.

Pitts had just recently joined his hometown department, serving for Engine Company 29 with less than a year of service before he suffered incapacitating injuries on Thursday afternoon.

"Baltimore lost a hero and one of our most brave and dedicated public servants," Mayor Brandon Scott said. "Rodney Pitts will always be a hero and Baltimorian who gave his life for (the city) and as you heard, four more are now grappling with their injuries."

Also injured were Lt. Dillon Rinaldo, a 6-year veteran of Engine 46, who was listed in critical condition at the Bayview Burn Center. Lt. Keith Brooks, and Firefighter Tavon Marshall were also treated for their injuries and released, while 17-year veteran Firefighter Seth Robbins remains hospitalized, but is in stable condition," according to Fire Chief James Wallace

"I want to reiterate my love, prayers, and support for the family members of our deceased member, as well as our injured members, and all the members of the Baltimore City Fire Department," Wallace said. "Baltimore lost a hero, and I'm asking those who see my members on the street to stop, thank them, and give them a hug ... Show your appreciation."

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19, crews were called to the two-alarm fire fire in the 5200 block of Linden Heights Avenue that rapidly spread to several other residences and intensified the longer it burned.

Wallace said that they are now reviewing the 911 tape, dispatch tape, interviewing residents in the community, and debriefing members of the department as they continue to investigate the circumstances behind the fatal fire, which rapidly spread from one home to several others for unexplained reasons.

"We know that where we removed our firefighters from, and where others were hurt conducting the operation was an occupied home," the chief said during his latest briefing. "The ones on either side, I'm told when I was up there that they were vacant, though I cannot confirm that.

"As I said last night ... I don't know. What I can tell you is that the situation up there remains extraordinarily active with assistance being provided to our fire investigations bureau by the ATF and Maryland Fire Marshal."

Scott echoed Wallace's call for the community to come together and show their support for Pitts, his family, and the other firefighters injured during Thursday's blaze.

"These are all heroes who do this work each and every day, so now we're working on supporting these families while conducting this investigation," he said. "Each of these firefighters devote their lives to protecting our community each and every day by putting themselves below everyone else.

"They take on one of the most dangerous jobs in the world without hesitation and if you see them, let them know we support them, we love them, and we appreciate them, especially at this time."

Both Wallace and Scott lamented the loss of the rookie firefighter, the former of whom said he "pinned the badge on him in August."

"Not knowing EMT/Firefighter Pitts myself personally, but knowing members of his family and hearing and speaking with his mom and family ... He was so excited and so proud to be a firefighter in his town," Scott said. "He loved what he did and was so proud.

"Hearing from his family that he loved it, and that's what we should be talking about. Someone who loved this place so much that they would be willing to risk their lives, and in this case, tragically giving his life for this city."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.