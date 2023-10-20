Prayer Vigil Scheduled For Fair Lawn Native Critically Burned Fighting Fatal Baltimore Fire

Fire Lt. Dillon Rinaldo, whose father, Ralph, is a Fair Lawn deputy fire chief, was with Company 4 in the Bergen County borough where he grew up before joining the Baltimore Fire Department in 2018.

Rinaldo was the most seriously injured survivor of a fire that tore through a group of rowhouses in the northwest part of the city on Thursday, Oct. 19.

He and three fellow firefighters had gone back in to rescue their fallen brother when they were injured, Baltimore City Fire Department Chief James Wallace said.

Rinaldo remained in critical but stable condition Friday at John Hopkins' Bayview Burn Center with burns over more than half of his body, colleagues in Fair Lawn said.

"The next 24 hours are crucial," a friend of the family said Friday afternoon. "He needs our prayers."

The prayer service was scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Church of Saint Anne at 15-05 St. Anne's Street in Fair Lawn.

"Come join us as we pray for Dillon to have a complete recovery," wrote former longtime Mayor Fair Lawn Mayor Cosgrove. "Everyone is welcome as we show the Rinaldo family our love and support through this difficult time."

An EMT, Rinaldo was a member of the Fair Lawn Rescue Squad.

He was engaged earlier this year and is to be married to Lauren Ridlon on May 17, 2024.

Fair Lawn Fire Chief Jacob Mamo said Friday that his department "will provide [Rinaldo's] fiancé, Lauren, Chief Rinaldo and his family whatever support they need during this critical time."

