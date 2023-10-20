One Firefighter Killed, Four Others Injured Battling Intense Northwest Baltimore Rowhome Fire

Several homes went up in flames on Thursday afternoon in Baltimore, and the furious fire claimed the life of one and left at least four other with various burns and other injuries, according to city officials.

The firefighter's name has not been released, pending the notification of his family.

"Tonight, it is with a heavy heart that I must announce one member has tragically perished as a result of his injuries," Baltimore Fire Chief James Wallace said during a briefing.

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19, crews were called to the two-alarm fire fire in the 5200 block of Linden Heights Avenue that rapidly spread to several other residences and intensified the longer it burned.

"Let us find solace in the knowledge that he lived a life of courage, dedication, and service, and that his memory will forever be etched in our hearts," Wallace said. "We stand together as a family, supporting one another through this unimaginable pain."

Following the fire, there was an outpouring of support for the firefighters and department.

"Our hearts are broken as we mourn the tragic loss of one of Maryland's heroes last night, and four others are hospitalized in Baltimore City," Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said.

"When others run from the fire and danger, our firefighters run toward it. We are forever grateful for each of our state's first responders who continuously put their lives on the line to protect the rest of us, and who brought honor to their badge every moment until their last act of duty. "

"Each firefighter devotes their lives to protecting our community, putting the residents of Baltimore ahead of themselves every single day without hesitation," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott wrote in a statement.

"Our entire city shares these families’ pain and grief, and we will continue to do everything in our power to support them and the BCFD community."

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

"To our brave firefighters who were injured in the line of duty, we offer our deepest condolences and unwavering support," Wallace added. "Your strength, resilience, and commitment to protecting others are a testament to your character.

"As you heal, please remember that you are not alone. We are here for you, providing the care, resources, and love needed to guide you through this difficult journey."

More information is expected to be released.

